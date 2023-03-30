Anya Taylor-Joy talks reinventing Princess Peach for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the pink shoes of Princess Peach in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but, as she tells Inside Total Film (opens in new tab) podcast, this isn't the classic damsel in distress that you remember.

"From the very first meeting that the creators and I had about her, I was really impressed and excited by the fact that we were all on the same page as to who Peach should be in this new era," Taylor-Joy tells us. "When I first saw the film, I came out so unbelievably excited and quite moved that this is now somebody that kids could have as a role model, and that this is what female leadership is. This is how we're presenting female leadership. I just felt so proud to be a part of that.

"And really, really inspired. And so I'm really proud to be a part of this, and I'm proud to be a part of… Peach is an empowered woman," she continues. "And if you think about it – and this is when I get really nerdy – [laughs] if you think about the storyline, it makes more sense that she's strong and in control, because she is the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom. And that's not an easy job. So if she was constantly being plucked out of her castle, she wouldn't be very good at ruling, would she?"

But, the film is still true to its video game roots. "I think we’re all looking for characters that are more 3D, and have more going on for them," Taylor-Joy adds. "I think, again, Illumination, Nintendo, and the directors have done such a good job of creating a world that still feels inclusive of those who have loved the game from the beginning. And yet it's fresh. It's new. And if you're not somebody that knows the games very well, you can still have an access to it."

For much more from the full conversation with Taylor-Joy, which goes into Mad Max prequel Furiosa, check out the latest episode of Inside Total Film podcast, available on:

Audioboom (opens in new tab)

Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab)

Spotify (opens in new tab)

Castbox (opens in new tab)

Deezer (opens in new tab)

For everything else coming this year, see our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates.