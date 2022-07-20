Anthony Russo responds to Marvel Phase 4 criticism

Anthony Russo has defended the MCU against Marvel Phase 4 criticism. The director has helmed four films in the franchise together with his brother Joe Russo, including Avengers: Endgame.

As Phase 4 continues, some fans have voiced criticism of the latest movies and TV shows – but Anthony Russo isn't concerned. "Here's the thing," he told NBC (opens in new tab). "The entire life of the MCU has seen ups and downs, there's going to naturally be an ebb and flow to how people are feeling about it based on the latest offering. But I think – look, at the end of the day, they're still being very ambitious in terms of how they approach the storytelling. They're being experimental. They're looking for new forms of expression to keep audiences excited and surprised. It still seems like they have a vital creative code and process that they're pursuing, so I do believe there's still a lot of hope for what's possible in the MCU. We haven't lost faith in it, that's for sure."

Next up on Marvel's release slate is I Am Groot, while She-Hulk follows shortly afterwards on Disney Plus this August. On the big screen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives this November 11.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Total Film. "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

