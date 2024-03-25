Marvel star is sad Disney isn't making a season 2 of his MCU show, despite its great Rotten Tomatoes score

Marvel star Anthony Mackie has shared his disappointment that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did not return for season 2.

Mackie plays Sam Wilson in the MCU, and he became the new Captain America in the show's finale. Instead of his story being continued in a second season, though, he'll be starring in his own solo film next year – Captain America: Brave New World.

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out," Mackie told Radio Times. "Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness."

Mackie also revealed that Stan and Brühl wouldn't be reprising their roles for Captain America 4, meaning we won't be seeing Bucky Barnes or Helmut Zemo in the film. "When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit," Mackie said.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier scored an impressive 85% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, so it is somewhat surprising that it won't be back for more. A second season hasn't officially been ruled out, but, judging by Mackie's comments, it does seem unlikely.

Along with Mackie, Brave New World stars Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly, and Danny Ramirez. It will arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

