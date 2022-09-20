Anthony Mackie talks MCU, praises She-Hulk

Anthony Mackie spoke to IMDb (opens in new tab) about the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and his love for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

When asked if he's stoked about the future of the MCU, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star immediately namechecked our favorite mean and green lawyer.

"I'm excited, She-Hulk was great! The last series to come out on Disney Plus," Mackie told IMDb. "It's just different than their norm. You could see Marvel giving writers the opportunity to spread their wings and look at the Marvel Universe in a different way. So, Malcolm Spellman and I have been going back and forth. It's really unique to see how the character and the universe is evolving."

Spellman served as the showrunner for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and will go on to write the screenplay for Captain America: New World Order alongside fellow Falcon writer Dalan Musson. Mackie will be starring as Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America, as part of Marvel Phase 5. The movie was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, and Julius Onah is set to direct.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been praised for both its humor and strangeness, which involves the titular hero frequently breaking the fourth wall by talking to and looking at the camera, She-Hulk fighting a trademark war over the name against another woman with Hulk-like powers, and a party girl named Madisynn who described getting thrown into a sorcerer's portal a la Doctor Strange as "fun, but spooky, then fun again." It doesn't take itself as seriously as other Marvel entries, and much like Mackie, we wonder what's next.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus. Captain America: New World Order is slated for a May 3, 2024 release date.

For more, check out our list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or our guide to all the new superhero movies flying your way in 2022 and beyond.