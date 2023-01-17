New Ant-Man 3 teaser sees Kang the Conqueror try to manipulate Scott Lang

It's exactly one month until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reaches cinemas, and to get us even more excited for the third movie in the Scott Lang-led franchise, Marvel Studios has released a new teaser that fully emphasizes Kang the Conqueror's threat.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Scott (Paul Rudd), his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Hope/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Janet van Dyne, and Hank Pym all get stuck in the Quantum Realm. There, they meet Kang (Jonathan Majors), a version of the character we met in Loki, who tries to manipulate Ant-Man into assisting him escape the infinitesimal landscape, or "cage" as he refers to it.

"We can help each other," the villain suggests menacingly, before Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet, who's had dealings with Kang before, warns: "He is a monster. You cannot trust him."

"I'm just a man," Kang tries to reassure his nervous new ally, "but know how it ends."

Fortunately for the world, Ant-Man seems to come to his senses later on in the movie, as another scene in the promo sees him shout, "I don't care what he can do. He is not getting out!"

"You thought you could win?!" Kang laughs as he knocks Ant-Man around with ease. But the minuscule ex-con isn't giving up that easily: "I don't have to win. We both just have to lose." Did someone say 'sacrifice'?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in UK and US cinemas on February 17. While we wait, get to grips with our MCU timeline or see what upcoming superhero movies are on the horizon.