Another report of a Chrono Cross remaster emerges

More evidence points to a Chrono Cross remaster being in development.

Earlier today on November 30, Gematsu published a post reporting on an upcoming collaboration between Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space and Chrono Cross. However, in the report, Gematsu also claims to have heard that Chrono Cross is getting a full remaster.

This, of course, isn't the first time we've heard a report claiming knowledge of a Chrono Cross remaster. A few months ago, it was revealed that PlayStation had plans to make a "big" remake announcement later this year in December. Following on from this, a recent rumor last week claimed that this remake would be none other than Chrono Cross, soon to be revealed.

There's a slight discrepancy between the two reports, however. While the rumor from last week alleges that Chrono Cross will receive the full remake treatment, the new report from Gematsu indicates that Square Enix will remaster the classic RPG, instead of entirely remaking the game from the ground up for a new audience, ala Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Chrono Cross was first released all the way back in 1999 for the original PlayStation in Japan, set in the same world as Chrono Trigger, which launched four years prior. There's not long now to go until we find out whether the Square Enix is actually remastering, remaking, or doing nothing with the classic game, as the crossover announcement with Another Eden is scheduled to take place later this week on December 4 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET.

Head over to our new games 2021 guide for a complete look at all the other gaming events of the rest of the year.