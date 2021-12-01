Another Game of Thrones prequel series moves forward as HBO hires new writer

Tales of Dunk and Egg, a new Game of Thrones prequel series, is one step closer to reaching the small screen – the show has hired its screenwriter, according to Variety .

Steve Conrad has joined the project, which is based on the Dunk and Egg novellas by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, as a writer and executive producer. The books follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (AKA Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (AKA Egg), 90 years before the events of the original Game of Thrones series. Martin has written three in the series so far: The Hedge Knight, which was published in 1998, The Sworn Sword in 2003, and The Mystery Knight in 2010.

Tales of Dunk and Egg isn't the only Games of Thrones prequel in the works, either – production on House of the Dragon is currently underway. Set around 300 years before the events of the original HBO show, it will tell the story of House Targaryen and the famed Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. The cast of the upcoming series includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, and Paddy Considine as the Targaryens in question, as well as Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke.

Several other Game of Thrones-related shows are also in development at HBO and HBO Max, including multiple animated shows.