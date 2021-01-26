The Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo cards will be available in the US for the first time

The Animal Crossing Sanrio crossover Amiibo cards will be making their way to the US for the first time.

Posting from their official Twitter account, Nintendo of America today announced that the cards, which were previously only released in Japan and Europe, will now be exclusively available at Target stores in the US, and can be used with “compatible games.”

The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack comes to the US for the first time on 3/26, exclusively at @Target! You’ll be able to use these vibrantly designed amiibo cards in compatible games. @Sanrio #ACNH pic.twitter.com/SVqQSekQTjJanuary 26, 2021

First introduced in the Welcome Amiibo update for Animal Crossing: New Leaf in 2016, and later made compatible with the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp app, these themed Amiibo cards give players Sanrio-themed perks including new villagers, themed furniture, and outfits to use in-game.

Sadly, they are only half-compatible with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In the case of the Nintendo Switch game, these cards only provide Sanrio themed posters. Which are easy enough to get hold of if you are in the right New Horizons trading circles.

If you’re not familiar with Sanrio, just trust us when we say that this collaboration makes sense. The Japanese mascot company is responsible for some of the most adorable faces of Japanese pop culture including Hello Kitty, Aggretusko, and My Melody.

Considering this collaboration introduced fans to six new and unique Sanrio themed Animal Crossing villagers, it’s a shame that there’s currently no word on whether they’ll ever make an appearance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

This announcement arrives at the same time as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons festivale trailer which features the in-game Festivale event. This event is based on the real-world annual Mardi Gras celebrations and hosted by the fabulous Peacock dancer Pavé.