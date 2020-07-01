Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can now customise items with Cath Kidston prints

British design brand Cath Kidston has made some of its classic prints available for players to customise their items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

"From our playful prints to signature hand-drawn florals, here at Cath Kidston we know a thing or two about adding joy and colour into your everyday," Cath Kidston's official post states. "Our print collections are unique, drawing inspiration from British culture, vintage interiors and the favorite, fondest memories of our in-house design team."

With a selection of classic prints from the brand's archive, you can now decorate your island's furniture and items or customise your clothes with Cath Kidston's Button Rose, Strawberry Gingham, or Wheels and Wings Cadet prints.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Cath Kidston)

You can find the designs on the official Cath Kidston website, along with a rundown of how to add the designs to your game by scanning in QR codes. Much like other designs you can download and add to personalise your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, you use the NookLink feature on your Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, which is free to download and use with your Nintendo account. Using the app, you simply scan the QR code in and download it directly to your Nook Phone in-game.

It works in much the same way as the nifty AC patterns website, which generates QR codes for any images that you can then download into your game . Back in April, The Met and Getty Museum also let players add real-life artworks to their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands using the same feature. You can never have too many designs when it comes to customising your items, and Cath Kidston's sweet designs are a very fitting addition to the adorable world of Animal Crossing.

