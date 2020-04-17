Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can now import real artworks using Getty Museum's generator

The Getty Museum has created an Animal Crossing: New Horizons art generator tool that enables players to import real artworks into their little virtual worlds.

The museum, which is based in Los Angeles, is currently closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but now players around the world can appreciate the artworks of famous painters like Vincent Van Gogh and Manet on their New Horizons islands.

On the museum's generator page, Getty outlines instructions for how to access the artwork images by searching through the Getty Museum's open-access collection or selecting from the gallery of favourites. Much like the AC pattern generator that lets you upload your own images, the Getty Museum art generator creates QR codes of the artworks, which you can then scan using the Official Nintendo Switch Online app and then download the image in-game from your Nook phone.

Hey #AnimalCrossing fans! Hang Van Gogh’s “Irises” on your wall, wear Manet’s “Spring” on your shirt, or decorate your island with ancient sculpture. Add art to your game using Getty’s new custom pattern-making tool: https://t.co/0014ri2rTO pic.twitter.com/iWoJCdj3jrApril 16, 2020

"With this tool, you can fill your island with art and transform your home into a world-class art gallery," the website says. "Create your own custom patterns featuring artwork from famous art collections around the world. Patterns can be used in Animal Crossing to make shirts, cover walls and floors, make paintings for an easel or canvas, and for display on mannequins."

You can also find import artwork from other museums if they're a part of the International Image Interoperability Framework (IIIF), which is a technology that shows art online. Lots of museums are a part of IIIF, and all you need to do is get a URL of the artwork and copy and paste it into a field on the generator's site. The Museum also has a detailed step-by-step instruction guide to give you a rundown of what you need to do to get the artwork into your game.

