Animal Crossing: New Horizons glitch lets you finally swim in pools

It's somewhat of a cruel mystery that Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't let you swim in your own pool, or any body of water aside from the open ocean (where there are sharks, lest we forget). But at long last, players have found a way to glitch right into those sweet summertime vibes and enjoy the pools they paid good, hard-earned bells for.

Naturally, Animal Crossing players are dipping into any container of water they can fit into, from pools, to hot tubs, to baths, to... fish tanks? Honestly, it's hard to blame people for getting creative - just like these fleeting days of summer, Animal Crossing's swimming glitch won't last long. Nintendo is known for maintaining a pretty sparkly polish on its games, and it'll likely patch this out soon.

But for now, live it up! Just know that GamesRadar can't 100% vouch for the exploit's safety, as this rather disturbing video proves it's all fun and games until someone drowns at your pool party.

This glitch is my favorite thing ever #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH :] pic.twitter.com/FqrkOkNHnnMay 14, 2021 See more

Some more options... 💦 #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/87MpJef5OfMay 14, 2021 See more

If you aren't much of a swimmer, this glitch lets you clip into all sorts of areas you aren't supposed to go. You can see Toph here snuggling with a giant teddy bear, riding in a teacup carousel, and getting a little too cozy with a bonfire. Again, have fun with the glitch while it lasts, right?

✨✨✨ #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/0Rv8JYtMDMMay 14, 2021 See more

Of course, the hope is that Nintendo sees how much fun we're all having swimming in pools and rivers and decides to give us the option in an official capacity someday. We can already lay in bed and be transported to other player's dream worlds, how hard can it be to let us go for a swim on a hot summer's day?

Cheers, IGN.

While Nintendo's cozy life sim can be weirdly restrictive, here are some Animal Crossing: New Horizons secret features you might not know about.