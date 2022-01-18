Andrew Garfield didn't even tell Emma Stone the truth about Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has revealed that he didn't even tell his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star (and ex-girlfriend) Emma Stone the truth about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
"Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And, I was like, 'I don’t know what you’re talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' I’m like, 'I honestly don’t know.' I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious," Garfield told the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Then, she saw it, and she was like, 'You’re a jerk.'"
Garfield was famously very vocal in his denial that he wasn't in the movie – there were so many instances, in fact, that one fan even made a compilation video of them. Of course, he and Tobey Maguire both showed up as their iterations of Peter Parker thanks to the multiverse, along with a whole host of villains including Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx's Electro.
As for Stone, she played Gwen Stacy alongside Garfield's web-slinger in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The Amazing Spider-Man 3 never made it to the big screen, but fans are keen for a threequel to follow No Way Home.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now. If you've already seen it, make sure you check out our list of all the new superhero movies coming our way in 2022 and beyond.