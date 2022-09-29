Andor seemingly has a deep cut Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter egg

The latest episode of Andor includes one background detail that might be familiar to fans of Star Wars video game The Force Unleashed.

As spotted by fan Klaas van den Bossche on Twitter (H/T ComicBook.com (opens in new tab)), Luthen’s gallery – which is host to several weird and wonderful items from across the galaxy – features the Sith Stalker armor from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Starkiller’s sith stalker armor is shown in the latest episode of Andor #Andor #starkiller #StarWars #forceunleashed pic.twitter.com/8Jdw8SWUedSeptember 28, 2022 See more

It’s a serious deep cut too. You can only unlock the item in The Force Unleashed by completing the game’s Dark Side ending – meaning some will never have seen Starkiller proudly wear it on a second run through the campaign.

It is unlikely, however, that this Andor Easter egg has granted Force Unleashed any type of canon status. The series has always had a tricky relationship with how it slides into the main series’ story. That tends to happen when your main character is a secret apprentice of Vader – and a clone.

On top of that, the Dark Side ending of Force Unleashed sees you killing Vader and taking your place at the Emperor’s side wearing the sweet new Sith Stalker armor. So, yeah. Not canon.

Mon Mothma actor Genevieve O’Reilly recently sat down with Total Film to discuss her gallery rendezvous with Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen – and how it exposes both sides to her character.

"What's so wonderful about that scene is that it exposes the very different faces of both characters, the public face and the private face," O'Reilly said. "What was wonderful was to play within that environment. The set that Luke [Hull], our designer, created – which is just stunning – also mirrored that public space and private space. So Stellan and I just had a joy playing that scene, wrestling the public, the private.”

Andor is streaming every Wednesday on Disney Plus. For more from the streamer, here are some of the best movies on Disney Plus you should be watching right now.