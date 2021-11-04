An hour of Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign footage has leaked ahead of release

Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign footage has leaked online ahead of the game's official release, so beware of spoilers.

Over on Reddit , one user pointed out that multiple videos showcasing the beginning of the game's campaign have been uploaded to Youtube. One of those flagged has already been taken down due to a copyright claim by Activision, but two more, featuring a little over the first hour of the story, are still up. That's likely to mean information about the campaign, and potentially the footage itself, could spread.

The major draw of Call of Duty games tends to be multiplayer rather than single-player, but if you're planning on enjoying Vanguard's campaign without knowing anything about it beforehand, you may want to be on the lookout for spoilers. We obviously won't be posting them here but, thankfully, with the game out tomorrow, you won't have to remain vigilant for too long.

The campaign isn't the only part of Call of Duty: Vanguard that's leaked ahead of time. The entire Warzone Pacific map was leaked by a streamer's jacket during last night's World Premiere stream, almost a month ahead of the mode's revamp in December. The sneak peek didn't show off very much more than a top-down view of the Caldera and the names of some POIs, but that might just be enough to get some players deciding on their favourite strategies.