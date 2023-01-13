First look at Sam Taylor-Johnson's Amy Winehouse biopic sees Marisa Abela transform into late singer

StudioCanal has released the first look at Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. The new movie will star Industry actor Marisa Abela as the late singer and will focus on her life and music.

To mark the beginning of production on the new movie, the first look at Abela in the role has been released – and it’s an uncanny likeness to the Grammy winner. The actor is sporting Winehouse’s iconic beehive mid-performance in the new image, which you can see above.

The biopic will feature many of the singer’s hit songs, as it charts her beginnings in Camden as well as her rise to global stardom. Per the official synopsis, the movie will "focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity, and honesty that infused everything she did".

Back to Black reunites Taylor-Johnson with writer Matt Greenhalgh for the first time since Nowhere Boy in 2009. Speaking about the upcoming movie, Taylor-Johnson said: "I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho and it was immediately obvious she wasn’t just talent, she was genius.

"As a filmmaker, you can’t really ask for more. I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realize Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy – her music."

The movie is a co-production with Focus Features and Monumental Pictures, and is also being made in collaboration with The Amy Winehouse Estate.

