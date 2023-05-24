AMD unveils Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Card for $269

AMD has announced today that its next Radeon RX 7000 series GPU will be the RX 7600, which aims to provide next-gen gaming performance at 1080p, as well as streaming and content creation performance.

Like the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX which launched back in December of 2022, the RX 7600 is built on AMD RDNA 3 architecture. This rival to Nvidia's Lovelace architecture harnesses AMD's experience with its CPUs to provide streamlined video card technology for cheaper overall prices.

This is the first we've heard from the Radeon RX 7000 series since the high-end 7900 cards, which we deem two of the best graphics cards money can buy. These two boards undercut Nvidia's flagship 4090 and 4080 in terms of price, and it appears the 7600 will be no different in that regard.

The RX 7600 will launch on May 25, one day after the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, and will cost $130 less at only $269. This price puts it cheaper than you can typically find an RTX 3050 despite its next-gen architecture and promises from the manufacturer that it will perform 34% better than an RTX 3060.

(Image credit: AMD)

According to AMD's quoted numbers and press material, the 7600 will provide fast performance in "the top 10 Esports titles" when gaming in 1080p. Although Nvidia typically rules the roost of the GPU market, controversial price points have been a hot topic with team green of late, so for those looking for the best gaming PCs on the cheap, the new RX 7600 might be the card to choose.

The RX 7600 will feature 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, a TBP of 165W, and a 128-bit memory interface. Its Game clock speed will be 2.25GHz, and its boost clock speed will be anything up to 2.66GHz.

As is the case with any contemporary GPU these days, AMD says there will be availability from a range of retailers and partners. ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, Sapphire, PowerColor, Vastarmor, XFX, and Yeston are already confirmed to have RX 7600 GPUs on the way.

Meanwhile, the Nvidia RTX 4060 family was announced last week, with the 8GB model of the RTX 4060 Ti launching today, offering the cheapest chance yet to get a hold of an RTX 40 Series card at $399.

