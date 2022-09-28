AMC reveals first looks at Bob Odenkirk's new series and Krysten Ritter's Orphan Black spin-off

AMC has released the first official look at both Bob Odenkirk's first post-Better Call Saul TV series and Krysten Ritter's Orphan Black spin-off.

Straight Man, a comedy drama based on the novel of the same name by Richard Russo sees Odenkirk play William Henry Devereaux Jr., the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Aaron Zelman (Criminal Minds, Damages) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) serve as showrunners.

"I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in Better Call Saul," Odenkirk previously said. "And this is another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It’s going to be fun to play and watch."

2013's Orphan Black starred She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany as a British con artist who discovers not only that she's a clone, but that she and her "sister" clones, who were created as part of an illegal human cloning experiment, are being hunted down. Orphan Black: Echoes, starring and executive-produced by Krysten Ritter, The offshoot series takes place in the not-so-distant future and ventures into the scientific manipulation of human existence. Ritter's Lucy will lead a group of women who become tangled in each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, one that unravels the mystery of their identity. The series also stars Keeley Hawes and Avan Jogia.

Anna Fishko (producer of Tyrant and Fear the Walking Dead) is the creator, head writer, showrunner, and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes, alongside Jon Fawcett, co-creator of Orphan Black, who will serve as director and executive producer.

Straight Man and Orphan Black: Echoes are both expected to premiere on AMC in 2023. For more, check out our list of the 100 best shows of the decade.