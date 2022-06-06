Amazon PS5 restocks will now be available by invitation

Amazon recently launched its first PS5 restock in weeks, but now the retail giant is taking things in a different direction. Shoppers will see an option to 'Request Invitation' when visiting the PS5 product page at Amazon (opens in new tab), a service that has been set up to notify those who participate when a new PS5 restock drops.

You don't need to be a Prime member to sign up for alerts, and you'll receive an email with an invite good for 72 hours when the next PS5 restock does land. However, it's worth noting that Amazon can't guarantee everyone who takes part will receive an invitation.

Such invite-only schemes have been used with great success by other retailers, like Sony Direct and Newegg's Shuffle system, to keep PS5 stock out of scalper hands. However, we've never seen Amazon offering a service quite like this before, so time will tell how well it's implemented. Unfortunately, you'll only find invites available for the main $499.99 PS5 console - the cheaper $399.99 Digital Edition is not included in this program.

PS5 restocks have been even more stubborn than normal recently, though the floodgates broke with drops at Amazon, Walmart (opens in new tab), and GameStop (opens in new tab) last week. If you're still on the hunt for the latest generation console, it's worth keeping all your options open with a chance for an invite.

How to sign up for Amazon PS5 restock invites

1. Head to the PS5 product page at Amazon

2. Sign in (if you haven't already)

3. Hit the yellow 'Request Invitation' button

Once you're officially signed up, it's time to wait for a restock. When one does land, you may receive an email with an exclusive link to purchase your console (Amazon isn't guaranteeing that everyone who signs up will be invited).

Which PS5 should you buy?

(opens in new tab) PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The flagship PS5 console is the only console taking part in Amazon's invitation system, and it's the version we see on the shelves the most often. You're spending an extra $100 over the budget model, but if you've got a physical PS4 collection or you're looking to save on cheaper disc games, this is the console you should be hunting for.



(opens in new tab) PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The PS5 Digital Edition isn't available for Amazon's invite scheme, and it's been far more difficult to find this cheaper device on the shelves. If you're really looking to spend as little as possible it's worth keeping your eyes peeled - you're getting all the PS5's power for $100 less after all. However, considering you might be spending a little more on your games, we'd recommend most players keep their eyes on the main device.



Why is Amazon offering PS5 restock invites?

As mentioned above, the most obvious reason for Amazon's new invite system is scalpers. Keeping bots out of its virtual aisles means the retailer can keep as many consoles going to actual customers as possible, rather than feeding into the resale market further. However, there may be other, more technical reasons for this change of tactic.

PS5 restocks put a considerable strain on any site they land at, with shoppers barging through the doors to grab their consoles. That's why we often see stock disappearing, only to land once again a few hours later - retailers will flip the stock switch whenever their sites are getting overloaded, turning availability back on when things have calmed down again.

Using an invite system like this allows Amazon to streamline its PS5 restock process and keep its site running smoothly while it does so.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.