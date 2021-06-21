Prime Day board game deals 2021 - take advantage of discounts up to 50%

Prime Day board game deals are here and offering a plethora of ways to boost your board game collection this summer. The sales event usually brings cracking tabletop sales that are worth getting excited about, and 2021 is no different - there's plenty to get your teeth into. No matter whether you're into strategy classics or RPG favorites, you'll have plenty of opportunities to save cash on must-have games.

Although there are many offers out there already, expect more Amazon Prime Day board game deals to land over the next few hours (the sales event runs through June 21 - 22). That means you have plenty of time to take advantage of discounts on the best board games.

In terms of what's available, Amazon Prime Day board game deals leave no stone unturned - you can expect reductions on board games for 2 players, board games for kids, the best cooperative board games, and more. Because coronavirus restrictions are set to ease soon, you may even be able to enjoy playing them in a group with others.

Speaking of which, there will be plenty of board games for adults and board games for families on offer if you want to put together a games night when it's safe to do so. These are almost always crowd-pleasures, and they consistently get reduced over the course of the Amazon Prime Day board game deals.

Prime Day board game deals - current offers

Disney Villainous | $40 $25 at Amazon

UK deal: £35 £32 at Amazon UK

If you want a competitive board game and you love Disney, Villainous is made for you. It allows players to take control of classic baddies like Maleficent or Jafar and make their evil dreams come true. Thanks to amazing production values, it's also stunning to look at. If you want to see more, don't forget to check in with our Disney Villainous review.

Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power | $35 $15 at Amazon

UK deal: £35 £17 at Amazon UK

If you want to try something different from your standard Villainous setup, Infinite Power is a top addition. Throwing in the ability to become one of Thanos, Hela, Ultron, Taskmaster, or Killmonger, each player faces off against some of the most popular Marvel heroes in order to fulfil their individual - and nefarious - goals.

Dixit | $40 $19 at Amazon

A light-hearted storytelling game with a competitive edge, Dixit is powered by your imagination. Players must use pictures on a card to create a story, so it's perfect for kids and grown-ups alike - especially with that 51% discount in honor of Prime Day.

7 Wonders | $60 $34 at Amazon

UK deal: £43 £26 at Amazon UK

This one often comes up in conversations about cool board games, so being able to get hold of it for just under half-price isn't bad going. A grand strategy that tasks you with building your civilization and gathering resources to make it stronger, 7 Wonders have more than enough replayability to go around.

Carcassonne: Big Box (includes base game + 11 expansions) | $67 $57 at Amazon US

Want to get into Carcassonne or its expansions? This is the easiest and most cost-effective way to do it. Providing you with the base game and 11 expansions (including the Traders and Builders set), this Big Box is pretty great value for money.

Ticket to Ride Europe: 15th Anniversary Deluxe Edition | $100 $80 at Amazon US

Ticket to Ride is one of the best tabletop experiences out there, so it's no surprise that the franchise is being honored with this 15th anniversary set with unique tokens and storage. It's a real beauty - the collectible tins you can put all the game's pieces into are particularly lovely. Well worth a look, particularly with that discount. Releases June 25.

Pandemic | $45 $25 at Amazon US

UK deal: £35 £25 at Amazon UK

Although it hits a little closer to home nowadays, Pandemic is still a fantastic game that we'd highly recommend (plus, being able to kick a pandemic's butt - even if it's only on the tabletop - is therapeutic). This is the perfect co-op experience with loads of replayability, so seeing it this cheap is a bargain. Check out our Pandemic board game review for more info on why it's worth your time.

Catan | $55 $33 at Amazon

UK deal: £39 £32 at Amazon UK

This accessible strategy game has tumbled in price ahead of the Prime Day board game deals, and that's attention-grabbing in itself. Catan challenges you to settle a deserted island and create a kingdom of your own, but you'll need to think carefully about where you set up - resources are finite, and you'll have to trade with other players to get what you're missing. It's comfortably one of the best classic board games, so we'd recommend taking advantage of that discount.

Small World of Warcraft | $60 $48 at Amazon

UK deal: £43 £38 at Amazon UK

This fresh spin on the Small World board game takes us back to Azeroth in what has to be one of the best crossovers we've seen. Despite being a strategy game that sees you battling for dominance, the rules are still approachable enough not to chase off potential players.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game | $100 $72 at Amazon

This take on the post-apocalyptic series offers four different hunters with an expansive skill tree for each, different gear to buy after every encounter, and numerous robot monsters to overcome with team tactics. It's a real winner, so saving $30 on what would otherwise be an expensive game makes this a great deal.

King of Tokyo | $43 $32 at Amazon

UK deal: £28 £25 at Amazon UK

This awesome dice board game is based on the likes of Godzilla and King Kong, and it's tongue-in-cheek fun as a result. It's also surprisingly easy to get into. That makes it a good fit for most ages, and it's also great for two players or more.

Mansions of Madness | $100 $85 at Amazon US

For a more in-depth horror experience, you have to get Mansions of Madness. Although it's a little more expensive than many other games on this list, it's a masterclass in its field stuffed with Lovecraftian terror.

Wavelength | $40 $35 at Amazon

UK deal: £30 £26 at Amazon UK

This one's downright weird, and that's what makes it such a hit. Describing itself as a 'telepathic party game', it challenges teams to guess where a target is hidden under a screen - but they can only use clues like 'hot' and 'cold' to figure out where it is. Whoever is closest gets the point. It's silly fun, and well worth a look.

Splendor | $45 $27 at Amazon

UK deal: £32 £23 at Amazon UK

Want a strategy game you can get your teeth into but is still accessible enough not to scare everyone else away? Splendor fits the bill nicely. Your job is to create Renaissance Europe’s best jewellery business through trade, mining, or cunning, and whoever is the most successful wins. It's easy to learn and also pretty quick - it only takes half an hour to complete.

Monikers | $30 $25 at Amazon

UK deal: £48 £45 at Amazon UK

This one's exactly the sort of thing you need for a post-coronavirus get-together. As a cross between charades and a more traditional word game, Monikers tasks players with guessing a name on a card - except it gets progressively harder over time. In the first round you can say anything to help your team, but in the second, you can only use one word. And in the third round? You've got to act it out. It's all kinds of daft and is brilliant as a result.

Scythe | $90 $65 at Amazon US

What makes everything better? Robots. That's the logic of Scythe, an engine-building game set in an alternate 1920s Europe where mech warfare dominates. Allowing you to nurture your own faction to greatness, its mechanics don't rely on chance and instead emphasise strategy. It's a must-have, particularly at that reduced price.

Pandemic Legacy: Season 1 | $80 $60 at Amazon

UK deal: £58 £49 at Amazon UK

If you've conquered the original Pandemic and want a greater challenge, the Legacy version - Season 1, in this case - will be right up your street. It takes the base game and adds in lasting consequences, making your decisions matter and your characters more memorable. It's an excellent revision to the formula.

Pandemic Legacy: Season Zero | $80 $55 at Amazon

The latest take on Pandemic Legacy hurls you back in time to 1962 and the Cold War. The race is on to stop Soviet agents from developing and detonating a bio-weapon, and it introduces a fun new spin on familiar mechanics - including cover identities with stickers ranging from hats to false moustaches (a stroke of genius, if you ask us).

Twilight Imperium | $150 $96 at Amazon

UK deal: £150 £108 at Amazon UK

Alright, so it's still pricey. But the Twilight Imperium game has always been expensive, so any money off is worthy of note. Plus, it's worth the cash. This one is an epic strategy that allows you to create your own intergalactic space opera, and it's a beloved classic as a result.

Fallout | $60 $39 at Amazon US

Head to the wasteland in this tabletop version of the beloved video game series. As an RPG, it allows you to explore post-apocalyptic America whilst completing quests, building up a reputation with various factions, and collecting shiny, shiny loot. Perfect for Fallout fans.

Prime Day deals - card games

Pokemon Trading Card Game | Shop for deals at Amazon

The Pokemon TCG is still going strong decades after it started, and it's arguably bigger (not to mention better, as we mentioned in our Pokemon Battle Academy review) than ever. There are bound to be discounts on Amazon for Prime Day, so check out the link above to browse the current offers.

Arkham Horror: The Card Game | $45 $25 at Amazon

UK deals: £35 £33 at Amazon UK

Arkham Horror is a classic, and this card game adaptation makes it more accessible than ever. You're tasked with stopping an invasion of Lovecraftian horrors from pouring into our world, and it's got just the right atmosphere for a horror-themed games night.

Sushi Go! | $15 $7 at Amazon US

For anyone hunting down the perfect card for kids, Sushi Go! is perfect. Accessible, easy to learn, and very quick, it's a delightful distraction where anything can happen. In fact, it's an essential purchase that deserves to be in everyone's collection.

Exploding Kittens | $20 $17 on Amazon US

This delightfully wacky game is easy to pick up and a real laugh as well. A "highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette," Exploding Kittens is a must-have for parties and get-togethers. Because it's short and sweet, it's also the perfect warm-up game before something more tactical.

Magic: The Gathering | Shop for deals at Amazon

This long-running fantasy card game has been going from strength to strength in recent years, and it's staring down the barrel of more big updates that bring the likes of D&D into the fold. Check out the best current deals at Amazon with this link.

Boss Monster | $25 $13 at Amazon

UK deal: £25 £24 at Amazon UK

Besides being a nostalgia trip for fans of old RPG video games, this card game is fantastic in terms of its core idea; you're in charge of a classic side-scrolling dungeon and must lure adventurers to their doom with treasure. It's quick, easy to get your head around, and full of fun nods to the roleplaying games of days gone by. A must-have.

Gloom | £25 £20 at Amazon UK

Ah, Gloom - the wonderfully miserable and hilariously bleak card game where you must make your family as unhappy as possible. It's basically like stepping inside a Tim Burton movie, and it's a delight. It's also a great pallet cleanser from some of the more traditional games on this list.

Prime Day deals - Dungeons & Dragons

Player's Handbook | $50 $31 at Amazon

UK deal: £34 £27 at Amazon UK

For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, the Player's Handbook is an must-buy product. It expands upon character creation, classes, and more covered in the free basic rules, and it provides a load more detail on gameplay in general. That includes everything from activities between adventures to building a settlement for you and your party.

Dungeon Master's Guide | $50 $25 at Amazon

UK deal: £42 £29 at Amazon UK

If you're hoping to run your own games, you definitely need to pick up the Dungeon Master's Guide. It's got everything you need to build your own world, campaigns, NPCs, dungeons, pantheons, currencies, magical items, and storylines. An utterly essential purchase, and one you won't regret.

Monster Manual | $50 $27 at Amazon

UK deal: £39 £32 at Amazon UK

The Monster Manual is another essential buy if you're going to be running your own games - it gives you a load of cool creatures to choose from, and they range from classic undead to more unusual choices like the owlbear. It's a great place to start, particularly if you're new to Dungeons and Dragons.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $92 at Amazon

UK deal: £90 at Amazon UK

If you want to get started with D&D, this is the ultimate bundle for you. It crams in the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual along with a special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen. At a massive $78 less than normal, it's a real bargain.

D&D dice sale

Polyhedral dice bundle (5 sets) with pouches | $20 $9.99 at Amazon

If you want enough dice to get the whole crew ready to roll, look no further. This bundle includes five sets of seven polyhedral dice; best of all, each set has its own distinct look and included pouch, so there's no worry of mixing them up.

Antique iron-styled metal dice | $20 $13 at Amazon

Give your rolls some extra oomph by picking up this set of all-metal dice, with a lovely aesthetic inspired by antique iron. The standard sale price is a fair bit higher, so don't miss this saving.

Prime Day deals - tabletop RPGs

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Starter Set | $32 $30 at Amazon

This TRPG take on the Warhammer universe is a lot grungier and more brutal than your traditional fantasy setting, so it's a fun alternative to the likes of D&D or Pathfinder. You can get involved with the Starter Set for less this Prime Day.

Blades in the Dark | $30 $24 at Amazon

Casting players as a band of scoundrels, this gritty tabletop RPG has you pulling off heists, robberies, and more in an industrial fantasy setting. It's a favorite on our team, so be sure to check it out if you want to try out something new.

Cyberpunk Red: Jumpstart Kit | $26 $25 at Amazon

UK deal: £37 £27 at Amazon UK

UK deal: £37 £27 at Amazon UK

Although the video game made a lot of headlines last year, it wasn't the first Cyberpunk product. In fact, it's just one part of a franchise that's been going for decades. The latest edition of the TRPG that inspired it all is Cyberpunk Red, and this Jumpstart Kit gets you into the action for less.

