EA stock price surges, then falls, as rumours of an Amazon buyout are debunked

Reports that Amazon is planning to offer to buy EA are inaccurate, according to new information.

Speaking on CNBC, reporter David Faber said that "I have talked to some people who would actually know if there's something going on, and they say there's nothing going on." That was in response to a surge in EA's stock price following a USA Today's For the Win (opens in new tab) report earlier today, which claimed earlier today that Amazon will formally announce its offer to acquire EA at some point later today, having actually made the offer at a previous time.

EA's stock climbed 15% in the wake of that report, with Axios' Sara Fischer suggesting to CNBC that there was "a little bit of fire" (opens in new tab) to the rumour. The stock price has begun to fall again since then, however, as more details emerge.

Amazon is not going to make a bid for Electronic Arts, sources tell CNBC's @DavidFaber. Shares of $EA surged earlier on a report citing a "rumor." pic.twitter.com/k7wk0Fy7xvAugust 26, 2022 See more

The offer, if it does end up coming to pass, would see Amazon potentially acquire the company behind Apex Legends, Madden NFL, Battlefield, and many more blockbuster titles, which would land them in a significant place across the gaming industry.

This isn't the first time acquisition rumors have swirled around EA. Earlier this year in January, it was revealed by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick that his company had considered a merger with EA, effectively joining forces as one massive entity, prior to Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard.

Just earlier this month in August, in fact, EA CEO Andrew Wilson was actually asked by shareholders and investors about the possibility of EA being acquired by an outside company. Wilson said that while he was "confident and excited for our future," he didn't actually rule out entertaining outside acquisition offers.

If Amazon does put in a formal offer to acquire EA, as For the Win is reporting, then we'll have to wait and see whether two things happen. Firstly, EA shareholders will need to vote on whether the acquisition goes ahead. Secondly, the acquisition will need approval from the US government, to see if it comes under being classed as a monopoly. If it doesn't, then the way is theoretically clear for Amazon to acquire EA.

