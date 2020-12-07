Amazon announces additions to all-star Invincible cast, including Mahershala Ali and Ezra Miller

Invincible, the upcoming animated Amazon superhero series based on the comics of Robert Kirkman, has added to its incredible cast.

Joining the likes of the already-announced Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Mark Hamill are Mahershala Ali, Jon Hamm, and Ezra Miller – plus several more well-known actors.

Mahershala Ali will once again put on his supervillain hat – after playing Cottonmouth in Netflix’s Luke Cage – to play Titan, while Jon Hamm will play an entirely original character with the unoriginal name of ‘Steve’ (with apologies to any Steves who might be reading). Ezra Miller, who of course has previous experience in comic book universes as The Flash in the DCEU, is set to play D.A. Sinclair.

The Invincible Twitter account has run down the rest of those joining the cast, beginning with Clancy Brown (SpongeBob, Detroit: Become Human), as Damien Darkblood.

Just when you thought the INVINCIBLE cast was already too good… (thread)Introducing Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood pic.twitter.com/I7ISXXGhrkDecember 6, 2020

MCU mainstay Djimon Honsou will voice the Martian Emperor, Johnathan Groff (Mindhunter) will portray Rick Sheridan, Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) is playing Machine Head; Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) caps off the cast newcomers as both Fiona and Vanessa.

This motley crew of characters may not mean much now, but they surely will soon. Much like how The Boys became a popular alternative to Marvel and DC on Prime Video, Invincible is aiming to soar on the streaming service.

The premise of Invincible, too, is a strong one. It sees Mark Grayson, the son of the most powerful superhero in the world, starting to get superpowers of his own. He takes on the moniker of Invincible and fights crime while struggling with his own adolescence and the long shadow of his father.

Invincible is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The cast also includes Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, and so, so many more. You’re not going to want to miss this.

