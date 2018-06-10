Here are the Xbox E3 games that are also coming to PS4 too

It's safe to say that Microsoft revealed a tonne of E3 2018 games during the Xbox press conference. But it's worth noting that a lot of the games announced aren't just Xbox exclusives, as a lot of the amazing titles that were revealed are actually also coming to PS4 and PC too. Here are all the games revealed at the Xbox E3 conference that are also coming to PS4 and PC:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

It's being published by Activision and developed by From Software, so Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is also coming to PS4 and PC.

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 hasn't technically been confirmed for any platforms apart from Xbox One, but Bethesda will absolutely confirm a multi-platform release at its own press conference later today.

Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Dontnod's adorable little spin-off, Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, might look like it's only a freebie for Xbox users, publisher Square Enix has confirmed it will also be available as a free download on PS4 and PC too.

Metro Exodus

Deep Silver and 4A Games have already confirmed that Metro Exodus is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Kingdom Hearts 3

This is the first time that a Kingdom Hearts game has come to Xbox, like, ever, so that's something to be excited about. But, we already know that Kingdom Hearts 3 is a multi-platform game coming to PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Battlefield 5

Although that trailer definitely didn't look like Battlefield 5 to begin with, EA is releasing its major FPS on every platform possible. Although, sorry Switch players, not you.

The Division 2

Ubisoft revealed that Division 2 would arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC, but it was Microsoft that got to show it off properly. Lucky devils. Expect more of this at Ubisoft's press conference on Monday though.

Devil May Cry 5

The devil you know returns in Devil May Cry 5, coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC in Spring 2019! #DMC5 #E32018⚔️ https://t.co/b5bEMPTDVo pic.twitter.com/WdGNFDjQHqJune 10, 2018

Yup, Devil May Cry 5 is also coming to PS4 and PC too.

Dying Light 2

The official Dying Light 2 website confirms that the game is coming to PS4 and PC too along with Xbox One.

Just Cause 4

Arriving on December 4, Just Cause 4 will be on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that we'll see more of Cyberpunk 2077 during E3 2018 - probably at Sony's press conference - and the official website has confirmed that it's coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

