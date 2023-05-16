All of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's lightsaber colours have different ignition sounds

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's lightsabers have subtly different ignition sounds.

The discovery was made just earlier this week by the Twitter post shown below, nearly three weeks after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor first launched. It turns out every different lightsaber color has a different ignition sound, lending a quietly distinctive edge to Cal's customization options.

Lightsaber Colours have unique ignition sounds in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 🔊 pic.twitter.com/9dTxkelEJKMay 15, 2023 See more

If I'm being completely honest, it's pretty hard to distinguish the differences between the different lightsaber sounds. There's definitely something there, that separates each one in the immediate seconds where Cal first boots up each lightsaber, but you'll have to pay some pretty close attention to pick up on it.

The blue lightsaber has what you might call the "classic" sound of a lightsaber, while the red one has a bit of a lower pitch to it (probably to denote the bad guys' lower morals). The yellow lightsaber, meanwhile, has an almost tranquil quality to it, sounding a lot less rougher than the other blades.

This might be a pretty minor detail in all, but considering Respawn really went above and beyond with the customization options in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it's no surprise that players are still digging up new details even now.

This is hardly the only new detail to come out of Respawn's sequel of late. Over the past few days, a writer revealed one plot point was codenamed after a San Francisco railway to keep it hidden throughout development while the Kenobi TV show was also being made, and they were pretty damn scared that the codename accidentally made it into the final build of Jedi: Survivor.

