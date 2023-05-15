To avoid Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hid a bizarre reference to the San Francisco railway

To avoid plot points from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series being discovered ahead of time, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor contained a bizarre reference to the San Francisco railway during development.

The below contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi: Survivor, so if you've yet to catch up on either, you might want to look away now.

When we catch up with Cal Kestis in Jedi: Survivor, the crew of the Mantis - Cere, Greez, and Merrin - are nowhere to be found. When Cal finally catches up with Cere, he finds she's part of a group called the Hidden Path, a smuggling network that aims to keep Force-sensitive individuals out of the Empire's reach by moving them to safe locations around the galaxy.

We first hear about the Hidden Path in the Obi-Wan series, but Jedi: Survivor's story was in the works long before that show hit our screens. To keep it a secret until the show aired, the team at Respawn codenamed it "Muni Metro" in Jedi: Survivor.

Given that Muni Metro is a light rail system in San Francisco, it's a pretty fitting phrase. Still, it would seem more than a tad strange if, in the finished version of Jedi: Survivor, one of the characters suddenly blurted it out, or it popped up in a databank entry. In a tweet, the game's senior writer Pete Stewart revealed that for a long time, he was worried this might be the case.

"I was honestly terrified until about a week before release that we were going to ship with the phrase' Muni Metro' in the game somewhere," he said.

What's more, to this day, Stewart can't say for sure that the phase doesn't appear somewhere in Cal's latest adventure. In a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab), he wrote, "I'm still not 100% convinced it isn't still unintentionally hidden in some obscure corner of the game!"

So if you happen to stumble across someone or something that mentions the Muni Metro as you explore the galaxy in Jedi: Survivor, it'll be no less hilarious, but at least it will make a bit more sense.

Jedi: Survivor launched late last month and, much to publisher EA's delight, has already managed to gain "millions" of players.

