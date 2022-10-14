Alienware gaming laptop deals offer massive savings in clearance sale

If you're looking for a high-end rig at a mid-range price in today's gaming laptop deals, we have to introduce you to Dell's latest clearance event. The Alienware M15 R5 may be last year's model, but it's dropped an astonishing $950 off its price tag today, leaving us with a $1,499.99 cost (was $2,449.99) (opens in new tab).

Why are we shouting about it? There's a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, RTX 3070 GPU, 1TB SSD, and 360Hz display tucked away in this offer. That's a configuration we could only have dreamed of seeing involved in gaming laptop deals of this calibre. Not only that, but this is no budget machine. While the M7 may have taken over, this was one of the best gaming laptops on the market this time last year - and will still be able to handle anything you throw at it today.

We've never seen an RTX 3070 laptop packing this kind of power into such a low price. In general, the $1,300 - $1,500 offers we do see drop you down to a 512GB SSD and a Ryzen 7 or Intel i7 CPU - and you can forget about that 360Hz display.

We'd recommend moving fast here, though. This is a clearance event, so once these gaming laptop deals are gone they're gone - there's no second chance to be had. If you do miss out, though, we're rounding up plenty more offers on the best Alienware laptops further down the page.

Alienware M15 R5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,449.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $950 - You're saving almost $1,000 on this Alienware M15 R5 in Dell's latest clearance sale - and scoring yourself a high-end rig for a price we rarely see. This machine packs an astonishing spec for $1,500 - a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 360Hz display up top.



