Alienware gaming laptop deals can save you up to $1,000 right now

Alienware gaming laptop deals can save you over $1,000 today, with some seriously impressive rigs dropping their prices. We're seeing some particularly powerful machines taking some equally hefty price cuts over at Dell right now - with some dropping further than ever before.

The star of the show has to be this RTX 3070 Alienware x15, taking a full $1,050 discount down to $1,699.99 (was $2,749.99) (opens in new tab). That's one of the heaviest savings we've seen on this luxury laptop, but there are even cheaper gaming laptop deals about. While you're not getting such great value for money compared with the RTX 3070 configuration, you can go $100 cheaper and grab an RTX 3060 Alienware x15 for $1,599.99 (was $2,299) (opens in new tab). Considering these are some of the best gaming laptops on the market, these prices are particularly rare.

Not quite as rare as this $1,099.99 sales price (opens in new tab) (was $1,549.99) on the Alienware M15 R6, though. Now replaced by the R7 model, this RTX 3060 laptop has been taking some serious price cuts in the last few months. However, this is the cheapest we've ever seen the mid-range rig drop to - it's a great price by RTX 3060 standards, and an even better one considering this is an Alienware laptop.

We're rounding up all these offers just below, but you'll find plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Today's best Alienware gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware M15 R6 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,549.99 $1,099.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $450 - Now that the R7 model is out in the wild, we've been seeing gaming laptop deals hitting the R5 and R6 versions of the Alienware M15 hard. This offer has been floating on and off the shelves for a few weeks now, but can still send you home with a fantastic rig for a fraction of the usual price. You're getting an i5-11500H processor, RTX 3060 GPU, and 512GB SSD here. However, you are dropping down to 8GB RAM to make room in that price tag.



(opens in new tab) Alienware x15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $2,299.99 $1,599.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $700 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Alienware x15 go, and you're picking up a solid configuration for your cash as well. This is part of Alienware's top-of-the-line range, featuring plenty of fancy features, an i7-11800H processor, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Alienware x15 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,749.99 $1,699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $1,050 - For just $100 more than the offer above, however, you can upgrade to an RTX 3070 graphics card with this $1,050 discount at Dell. That's a stunning saving on a luxury laptop, especially considering this rig also boosts your refresh rate to 360Hz.



(opens in new tab) Alienware x15 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,999.99 $1,999.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $1,000 - You can also save $1,000 on this blistering RTX 3080 configuration. We've only just started seeing gaming laptop deals featuring this GPU drop to below $2,000 so to find such a premium model at this price is a serious stroke of luck. This machine is stacked out with an i7-11800H processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 360Hz refresh rate screen.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

There are plenty more gaming laptop deals lining the shelves right now, so if you're torn between brands, you'll find all the lowest prices on our top picks just below.

We're also bringing you plenty more cheap Alienware laptop deals and rounding up all the latest discounts on RTX 3050 laptops, RTX 3070 laptops and RTX 3080 laptops as well.