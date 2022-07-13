Alien Isolation dev's new zero-g shooter hits alpha tomorrow

Hyenas, the new spacefaring shooter from the team behind Alien Isolation, launches its alpha test tomorrow on PC.

On July 14 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, Hyenas will launch its very first alpha session for players to try out the new game from Creative Assembly. The alpha will be sticking around for PC players for just a few short days, wrapping up early next week on July 18 at 1 a.m. PT/4 a.m. ET.

The only catch with this new alpha session is that it's limited to PC users in North America. Creative Assembly has stated that the alpha test for Hyenas will be coming to Europe at some point in the near future, as well as other regions and console platforms, and to register for access you can head over to the official Hyenas website (opens in new tab).

The minimum specs for the Hyenas alpha are fairly steep, but Creative Assembly did preface this by saying the system requirements were high due to the fact that's this is an early alpha test. You'll need 10GB of RAM, 5GB of VRAM, and a modern quad core processor running at at least 2.5Ghz.

If the team behind Alien Isolation didn't immediately sell you on Hyenas, maybe this will: it's a slick new fast-paced shooter set in space, riffing off the ongoing billionaire space race. It's also incorporating PvPvE elements, which basically sounds like Hunt: Showdown in space (and that sounds bloody brilliant).

We won't have to wait too long till full release either, as Hyenas is slated to launch next year for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Considering Creative Assembly's brilliant pedigree, covering work on the excellent Alien Isolation to Halo Wars 2, this is definitely one game to watch.

