Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's acting career spans over a decade, earning her five of India's prestigious Filmfare Awards and roles in global hit movies like RRR. However, Netflix's upcoming spy actioner Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is her first American feature film. So, why this project?

"I love the idea that it was headlined by this female superstar," Bhatt explains in the new issue of Total Film magazine , which is out on newsstands on Thursday, June 22. "It was a woman-led action film – it’s what makes it compelling in a completely different way, opposed to just a woman being a part of the plan. I’ve worked in Hindi cinema for the last 10 years, and I was prepared to understand that if I was starting afresh in a completely new language, I would not maybe start off with the biggest or the best role. But this was a really good, important role, very well written, and it complemented the other characters really well."

She's hopeful that this is only the start of her Hollywood journey, too. "I’d love to do way more English-language movies: action, romance, comedy, thriller, a happy slice-of-life family journey film," she continues. "I have a list of movies that I would love to do, and a list of filmmakers that I’d love to work with. I hope it's just the beginning."

Heart of Stone arrives on Netflix on August 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most highly anticipated movie release dates.

This is just a snippet of our interview in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which features Netflix thriller Heart of Stone on the cover. The magazine hits shelves this Thursday, June 22. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix/Total Film)

If you're a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You'll get the magazine before it’s in shops, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (like the one pictured above). And with our latest offer you can get a free STM ChargeTree worth £69.99. Head to MagazinesDirect to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).