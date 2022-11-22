Alfred Molina reveals how Marvel and Sony reacted to him spoiling Doc Ock's No Way Home return

Alfred Molina's return as Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn't exactly a surprise – the actor accidentally spoiled his role in the movie with a slip of the tongue, and he's now revealed how Marvel and Sony bosses responded to his error.

"Just accidentally, I was talking to a journalist who said, 'So, you know, how's the Spider-Man movie going?' And I went, 'Oh, great thanks'. Then literally the next day, Variety was like, 'Alfred Molina reveals Doc Ock returns,'" Molina told RadioTimes.com (opens in new tab).

"And I got into such trouble. I was getting phone calls from Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige was on the red carpet somewhere and somebody asked him about some Marvel movie and apparently, he got a bit snippy and turned around and said, 'Ask Alfred Molina.'"

Molina isn't making the same mistake twice, though. When asked by RadioTimes.com if his character would make any further appearances in the MCU, he said: "I can neither confirm nor deny. That's the official line. I got into a bit of trouble over the last iteration because I happened to let the cat out of the bag quite innocently."

One cast member who made it their mission not to reveal any spoilers about No Way Home was Andrew Garfield, who denied appearing in the movie so many times that a fan even made a compilation video of all his rebuttals.

In reality, the movie saw the return of plenty of beloved characters alongside Doc Ock thanks to the multiverse, including Garfield and Tobey Maguire's iterations of Peter Parker, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

