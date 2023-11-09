Alex Ross paints the "Ms. Marvel of Tomorrow"

Just as the Ms. Marvel of today is returning to the MCU in The Marvels, the "Ms. Marvel of Tomorrow" is taking center stage on a pair of covers for Avengers: Twilight #3, following previous covers that highlighted other Avengers of the title's dystopian future world.

Announced at New York Comic-Con 2023, Avengers: Twilight, which is written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Daniel Acuña, takes place in a future world where the Avengers have disbanded. However, Steve Rogers is still alive and kicking, trying to assemble a new team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Other Avengers have suffered dark fates, including Tony Stark, who suffered a "gruesome fate" at the hands of his mysterious replacement as Iron Man. But Kamala Khan is still Ms. Marvel in the world of Avengers: Twilight, and from the look of the newly revealed covers by Alex Ross and series artist Daniel Acuña, she's taken her "embiggening" powers to the next level with even more powerful giant-sized growth than she's currently capable of.

"The fate of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is darker than you ever imagined," reads Marvel's official description of Avengers: Twilight. "The series will explore the very nature of being a super hero through the lens of an aged Steve Rogers, who must wield the shield once more to not only save the world but restore the Avengers’ legacy. See how twisted the Avengers' goals and efforts have become as Steve must stop an all-new lineup of corrupt heroes with startling connections to the Avengers of today."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Interestingly enough, that sounds not too far off from the plot of the classic DC story Kingdom Come, in which an aging Superman comes out of retirement to rally his allies against a younger generation of more violent superheroes.

"Avengers: Twilight #3 will take Captain America off the shores of New York City to the Raft, a government facility full of secrets and danger!" reads Marvel's description of the issue. "Can Cap infiltrate it before the new Iron Man gives him the same gruesome fate as Tony Stark?"

Avengers: Twilight goes on sale February 28.

