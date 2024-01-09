Alan Wake is Dead by Daylight's next survivor, here's his full list of perks

The titular protagonist of Alan Wake 2 is going from one incredibly unfortunate situation to the next, as it's been revealed that Dead by Daylight is bringing him on as its next survivor just a few short months after he trudged through the Dark Place in Remedy's acclaimed survival horror game.

The Dead by Daylight Alan Wake crossover was teased on Monday, but it's now been confirmed in a trailer and news release revealing the perks he's taking with him to the Fog.

First there's Champion of Light, which will activate when you're holding a flashlight, obviously calling back to the tortured writer's trusty weapon from Alan Wake and Alan Wake 2. The perk will grant you 50% Haste when you're shining the flashlight, and when you manage to blind the killer, they'll also get hit with 20% Hindered for six seconds.

Boon: Illumination lets you create a Boon Totem that spreads out over a 24 meter radius, inside of which survivors can see the aura of all the chests and generators in blue.

Alan Wake's third perk is called Deadline, which automatically activates when you're injured. The perk makes skill checks appear 6/8/10% more frequently when repairing or healing and also appear in random places. Deadline also reduces the penalty for missing skill checks by 50%.

Dead by Daylight's Alan Wake chapter also adds a limited-time modifier called Lights Out. We don't know a whole lot about it just yet, but developer Behaviour Interactive says "players will find themselves in a terrifying atmosphere stripped of several of the key tools they’re used to."

(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive/Remedy Entertainment)

"We are thrilled and honored to have Alan Wake enter the Fog of Dead by Daylight,” said Remedy creative director Sam Lake. "From our early excited conversations about our collaboration with Behaviour Interactive, it was clear that the lore of both games were surprisingly compatible, drawing from many similar inspirations, a true match in… hell. With Alan Wake 2 now out, the time is right for another nightmare to begin."

Alan Wake follows closely behind several high-profile Dead by Daylight crossovers including Nicolas Cage, Ripley from the Alien franchise, and most recently, Chucky the cursed doll.

While all of these universes are colliding, Until Dawn studio Supermassive is working on a single-player Dead by Daylight game that takes place outside the realm of The Entity.

Alan Wake is live on Dead by Daylight's Public Test servers now, and he'll officially be part of the game on January 30.

Find out where Alan Wake 2 ranked on our list of the best horror games to play today.