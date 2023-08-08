Dead by Daylight's big Alien DLC confirms Ripley as the new survivor and reveals killer-exclusive map area

Behaviour Interactive has fully lifted the lid on the long-awaited Dead by Daylight Alien expansion, confirming Ellen Ripley as the new survivor and revealing a number of new mechanics for survivors and killers alike.

The addition that immediately jumped out to me, aside from Ripley sadly looking very little like Sigourney Weaver probably for legal reasons, is the new map area that's only accessible to killers. Seven control stations will be scattered across the new map, allowing killers to go down below the surface and re-emerge at different points of the map.

Combined with the Xenomorph's Runner Mode power, which allows it to get down on all fours and move around stealthily, there's a new focus on creating genuine fear in stark contrast to the more comedic - although still great fun - Nic Cage Dead by Daylight chapter. According to Behaviour, that's very much by design.

"Creating the Xenomorph's Tunnel system was very challenging as we had never created a sub-level that could only be accessible to the Killer," said game designer Janick Neveu. "This new mechanic grants it Map-wide mobility and definitely amps up the scare factor – which feels very connected to the original character."

It's worth noting that survivors can interact with the control stations as well, but only to access a new tool in their arsenal being added with the Alien DLC: the remote flame turret. These can be strategically placed around the map and activated at the right moment to stagger the killer and put an end to its Runner Mode power, however they aren't invulnerable and will need to be repaired after being damaged by the killer or overheating.

Dead by Daylight: Alien is a paid update launching for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on August 29.

It's still not too late to check out Dead by Daylight's best seasonal event, back for the first time in five years.