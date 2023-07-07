Sabine Wren actor teases an interesting reunion with Ahsoka Tano

Upcoming Star Wars show Ahsoka is set to feature on the titular former-Jedi, but multiple Rebels characters will be making the jump to live-action, too. One of these is Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who is set to be searching for her missing pal Ezra Bridger.

Given that Ezra will be played by Eman Esfandi in Ahsoka, it looks like Sabine's search will be successful. And with Hera and Chopper also confirmed to return (the former played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the latter by, well, himself ), a full-on Ghost reunion may just be on the Sabacc cards – especially as Zeb has already been sighted propping up a bar in The Mandalorian's recent third season.

But of all Sabine's former associates, the eponymous Ms Tano is poised to be the most crucial. She's genuinely seen it all, having fought in the Clone Wars, quit the Jedi Order in sensational style, survived the Emperor's Order 66 purge and become pivotal to the birth of the Rebel Alliance as mysterious operative Fulcrum.

By the time she reunited with Sabine in the Rebels epilogue, she'd also had an extended stay in the wibbly-wobbly, timeywimey World Between Worlds.

"I think there's a deep level of respect that Sabine has for Ahsoka, as someone to learn from" Bordizzo tells SFX SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Good Omens season 2 on the cover. "In the show they've been through a lot in the time that has passed, some of which we know about, some of which we don't. Their quests kind of end up overlapping, bringing them back together, and there's tension and there's things they’ve been through that they need to work out. Their reunion's interesting!"

Ahsoka launches on Disney Plus this August 23. That's just a snippet of our interview, available in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which features Good Omens season 2 on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, July 12. For even more from SFX, sign up to the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.