After golding the M4, MW2 players are turning to the FSS Hurricane

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have played through the weekend and are now starting to gold their FSS Hurricanes.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player base is starting to get a feel for which of the weapons are good in this year’s outing, and the FSS Hurricane, a powerful SMG, seems to be a popular choice right now if Twitter (opens in new tab) is any indication. So much so, a lot of players are already putting in the work to get their Gold Camo on the gun.

The conversation is moving quickly as players get to grips with the massive arsenal that Modern Warfare 2 boasts. We’ve previously highlighted the excellent M4, which also has many people golding it - and everyone else claiming it needs a nerf. However, it looks like the FSS Hurricane is not too far behind, with it shredding through enemies with the right loadout.

In case you’re unaware, getting Gold Camo is a reward you can earn for each weapon in the game. It appears that the process is easier to do than in previous years, with the challenges you unlock to get the camo being relatively simple. For the most part, all you're going to have to do is use the gun for a little while. Several players have already gotten several gold weapons over the weekend, and while they likely put in a lot of hours, it indicates that the weapon skin isn’t too hard to unlock.

That being said, if you're looking to jump straight in and dominate lobbies, you'll have to unlock the gun fist. This takes a little time in and of itself, as you will have to first rank up the M4 to level 16 (which we do have a handy loadout guide for), and then rank up the FTAC Recon to level 16 too. After that though, you can hop into matches with the gun and see why so many players are singing its praises.

