Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are divided over the M4 and its gold camo

Despite the game releasing not even a full 24 hours ago, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are already divided about the M4.

As evidenced on Twitter, there's a clear split between players who have already mastered the weapon and those who feel that the weapon is completely broken. In fact, there's been an influx of players unlocking the gold camo for the M4 over the last few hours which may indicate that it's one of the easier challenges currently in the game.

Naturally M4 is gold first!Way to see to complete this, we'll see how hard the other challenges are.#CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 #MWII #MW2 pic.twitter.com/cAt5B00n98October 28, 2022 See more

If you didn't know, in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 , players can complete 'Camo Challenges' which give each of the guns in the game a new skin. There's a number of different patterns up for grabs but perhaps the most enticing is the Gold camo that gives the weapon a shiny, gold finish. To unlock this skin, players need to first complete all the base camo challenges before unlocking the final challenge which will award the gold skin.

This formula is the same for each of the weapons in Modern Warfare 2, but it seems as though a lot of players' first gold camos are for the M4. Unfortunately, not everyone is getting on as well with the gun as these players. For example, a lot of people have been reporting numerous issues with the weapon shortly after launch. So much in fact that one player (opens in new tab) has taken it upon themselves to tell developer Infinity Ward directly to "nerf the M4."

Although not ideal, there's still time for Activision/Infinity Ward to roll out fixes and improvements for the game now that it has launched. In fact, Over the last few hours, Infinity Ward has put out a number of tweets to let fans know that it is aware of some of the problems players are experiencing and is now investigating them. For example " audio continuity issues on PS4 (opens in new tab)" and " crashes when partied up. (opens in new tab)"