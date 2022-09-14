After a report claimed Judgment series was over, new PC ports might have disproven it

The Judgment series is now on PC, seemingly dispelling a previous claim that the series would be ending entirely.

Japanese publication Nikkan Taishu (opens in new tab) previously reported that the Judgment series would be ending. Citing an industry insider, the publication claimed that developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and lead Judgment actor Takuya Kimura's agency, Johnny's, could not agree on which platforms the games would be sold on.

Because of this, the insider claimed, the Judgment series would end entirely. Delving a little deeper into the report, the disagreement allegedly sprung from publisher Sega's wish to put both Judgment games on PC, which Johnny's wouldn't agree to, apparently due to the agency's dislike for PC games, and the belief it would negatively impact Kimura's image.

Today, this claim has seemingly been disproven. Sega has announced that both Judgment and Lost Judgment would be available on PC immediately. You can see the announcement, from Sega's Japanese branch, just below, which comes from an afterparty at the RGG Summit presentation earlier today.

ただ今発表になりました！「ジャッジアイズ」シリーズSteam版が配信開始！日本時間22時からストアに並びます！ pic.twitter.com/CTyz8cXx9RSeptember 14, 2022 See more

Due to both Judgment games immediately going on sale on PC, it would seem either Sega and Johnny's have been able to find common ground on the PC release, or there was never a disagreement in the first place. Either way, both excellent detective-based games are now available through Steam, including Lost Judgment's DLC chapter, The Kaito Files.

Earlier today at the RGG Summit, the developer pulled back the curtain on three forthcoming Yakuza games. Like a Dragon: Ishin is the much-anticipated remake of the Japan-only samurai game, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a new brawler spin-off starring Kiryu. Finally, Yakuza/Like a Dragon 8 was revealed with a new trailer and a 2024 release date.

