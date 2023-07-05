AEW Fight Forever CAW formulas guide to Renee Paquette and more

AEW Fight Forever CAW formulas are currently tough to come by. With only eight male faces and four female ones to work with, AEW Fight Forever is unlikely to score the community love afforded to WWE 2K23 CAWs. But all hope is not lost. In this guide, we’ll gradually drip feed the best ones that do emerge, along with step-by-step instructions on how to build them. Stay tuned throughout the summer for more additions to your AEW Fight Forever CAW formulas guide.

Kota Ibushi

(Image credit: THQ Nordiq)

This Japanese favorite has been added to the game by Warbotter on Reddit. Ibushi won numerous tag titles in his home country with AEW roster lynchpin Kenny Omega, so this is your chance to reunite that tandem in-game.

Social Media: Ibushi_kota

Birthday: May 21

Hometown: Japan

Face Type: 4

Skin Tone: 4

Eyebrows: 4

Hair: 4

Body Type: 4

Height: 5’ 11’

Fat: 0

Muscle: 55

Weight: 205

Left Wrists: 1 (Color Monochrome 6)

Right Wrist: 1 (Color Monochrome 6)

Bottoms: Trunks 2 (Color Blue 4)

Footwear: 2 (Color 1 Monochrome 6, Color 2 Blue 4, Color 3 Monochrome 6)

Hana Kimura

(Image credit: THQ Nordiq)

Another Japanese star here, who passed away in tragic circumstances aged just 22. Kimura was made by Ivalice Idiot on Youtube. They’ve been impressively comprehensive – the basic formula is below, but click on the video if you also wish to completely update Kimura’s moveset.

Social Media: hanadayo0903

Birthday: Sep 3

Hometown: Yokohama, Japan

Face Type: 3

Skin Tone: 4

Both Eyes: 1 - 2

Eyebrows: 4 (Color Ruby 4)

Hair: 4 (Color Ruby 6)

Body Type: 1

Height: 5’ 5’

Fat: 20

Muscle: 25

Weight: 130

Face Paint: 13 (Color Ruby 3)

Brassiere: 3 (Color Turquoise 4)

Left Arm: 4 (Color Violet 3)

Right Wrist: 10 (Color Monochrome 5)

Bottom: 5 (Color Turquoise 6)

Footwear: 2 (Color 1 Yellow Green 6, Color 2 Yellow Green 6, Color 3 Ruby 6)

Entrance Attire: Top 12

Street Clothes: Top 12

Headwear: 3 (Color 1 Monochrome 1, Color 2 Blue 1)

Bottom: 1 (Color Monochrome 1)

Footwear: 1 (Color Khaki 5, Monochrome 6)

Renee Paquette

(Image credit: THQ Nordiq)

As mentioned in GR’s AEW Fight Forever hidden characters list, the fourth default female face is the spitting image of Mrs Jon Moxley. We’ve turned into the CAW below. Paquette is a broadcaster rather than a wrestler, so her ring gear is a simple, generic outfit – tweak this as you see fit once the rest of the model has been built.

Social Media: reneepaquette

Birthday: Nov 18

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Face Type: 4

Skin Tone: 1

Hair: 4 (Color Brown 5)

Body Type: 2

Height: 5’ 5’

Fat: 15

Muscle: 20

Weight: 125

Brassiere: 4 (Color Monochrome 2)

Bottoms: 7 (Color Monochrome 1)

Footwear: 3 (Color 1 Monochrome 2, Color 2 Monochrome 1, Color 3 Monochrome 3)

More characters

(Image credit: THQ Nordiq)

Additional formulas will appear here throughout July. Can’t wait that long? Then expand your roster with AEW Fight Forever Broken Matt Hardy, and FTR - the first batch of AEW Fight Forever DLC.