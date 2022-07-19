Advance Wars remake reportedly releasing in February 2023 after Ukraine conflict delay

The Advance Wars remake collection is reportedly releasing in February 2023 after being delayed by the Ukraine conflict.

The road to launch hasn't been the smoothest for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. But, according to a retailer listing, the bundle could finally be making its way to Nintendo Switch early next year. Swedish retailer CoolShop (opens in new tab) has listed the game on its website with a release date of 24 February 2023 (as spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab)).

While it's possible this date is accurate, it would certainly be an odd move by Nintendo. As the Reddit post points out, this would be "the exact anniversary of the reason it was delayed in the first place." Back in March, Nintendo announced it was postponing the launch of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp "in light of recent world events", referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Given the timing, many fans feel the collection won't launch on this date. "They're not gonna release it on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion," poklane wrote, while IndomitableBanana commented, "Wow, I hope that's a placeholder." As always, we'll have to wait for official word from Nintendo before we know exactly when Advance Wars will be rolling out.

The Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp bundles together remakes of Game Boy Advance strategy games Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. It was originally set to launch in December 2021 before being delayed, for the first time, to Spring 2022. Despite being delayed indefinitely earlier this year, the collection was briefly playable for one lucky Switch user in April. Naturally, Nintendo speedily put a stop to their advance screening, cancelling their purchase and refunding their order, so it looks like they'll now have to wait like the rest of us.

