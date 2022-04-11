Despite an indefinite delay, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was briefly playable for one user

A Twitter user briefly had access to Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp ahead of its delayed release.

Over the past weekend, Twitter user @killetheth (opens in new tab) tweeted out that they were currently playing through Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on their Nintendo Switch Lite. Much to their surprise, they discovered that the remake collection was never supposed to be playable for them at all, as they found out when thousands of Twitter users turned up in their mentions with fascination.

As such, the Twitter user was able to play through several missions of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. If you're unaware, the remake bundle isn't even supposed to be out yet on Nintendo Switch - last month in March, Nintendo announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp had been delayed "in light of recent world events," pushing it out of an April launch and into an unspecified release date.

We've got no clue when Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will eventually launch, or how this player got access to it so early. However, it seems as though they've now been locked out of playing the game by Nintendo, as a follow-up tweet from them reveals an email from Nintendo said they would be cancelling the purchase of the remake collection, and immediately refunding the order.

Still, it was fun while it lasted, according to the Twitter user. While they won't get to play Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on their Nintendo Switch for the time being, they can look forward to playing it whenever Nintendo aims to eventually release the delayed collection.

Head over to our upcoming Switch games guide for a full look at everything else coming to Nintendo's console this year.