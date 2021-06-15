Advance Wars is coming to Switch this December

Advance Wars is coming to Nintendo Switch with a new HD bundle due December 3.

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp is exactly what it sounds like: a modern re-release for Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, complete with visual and other updates. Described as "reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up," the two-in-one package has swapped the original pixel art for a 3D aesthetic without sacrificing the grid-based and turn-based tactics that the series is known for.

Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2 were originally released on the Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s. Interestingly, this Switch re-release seems to be somewhat based on the Japan-only title Game Boy Wars Advance 1 + 2, which bundled the two together way back in 2004.

This story is developing…