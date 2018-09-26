Add 400GB of storage to your Switch for less than $100 - but only until midnight Pacific

Starting to run low on storage space on your Nintendo Switch? Amazon is running a one-day special you're not going to want to pass up: a 400GB MicroSD card for $99.99 . This card usually sells for $249.99, so this deal is knocking an impressive 60% (that's $150!) off. But it's only available at said price today, September 26, until midnight Pacific / 3am Eastern, so don't sit on the fence too long.

Nintendo's first-party offerings have typically been pretty well-optimized for the Switch ( Super Mario Odyssey is a mere 5.7GB) while third-party games can absolutely devour the system's 32GB of onboard storage (NBA2K19 requires 31.5GB). Buying physical copies can help alleviate this problem, but as downloads become more common and excellent digital-only games continue to find an audience with Switch owners, eventually you're probably going to want to expand.

So why not do so now, when this MicroSD card is at the lowest price we've ever seen? Seriously, this price isn't even likely to be beaten out by Black Friday deals . Just remember that you've only got until midnight Pacific / 3am Eastern. After that, it's back to $249.99 - which, you know, isn't unreasonable, but nowhere near as tempting as the sale price.