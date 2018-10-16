Popular

Adam Warlock? Cap’s coffin? This Avengers 4 tease is next-level cryptic - and even Mark Ruffalo thinks it's gone too far

Good luck trying to figure out what this Avengers 4 tease means

Oh, man. I love, love, love Avengers: Endgame teases. Not only do they make the internet whip out their deerstalkers and unleash their inner-Sherlock Holmes, you can almost hear the Russo Brothers cackling in the distance as our hard detective work probably goes to waste over a complete mis-direct. That’s probably the case with this new Avengers 4 teaser. Except… maybe not. The internet has some pretty darn good theories – and Mark Ruffalo thinks the spoilers are strong with this one.

First up: the tease. The Russo Brothers have taken to Twitter to reveal that shooting is all wrapped on the movie. So far, so very straightforward. The accompanying picture, though? Yeah… about that.

Any ideas? If not, you’ll be pleased to know the internet, in its infinite wisdom and straw-grasping, has a few. For one thing, there’s a suggestion it might be Adam Warlock, a tease last glimpsed in one of the 17 billion post-credits scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

My fave – and probably most dramatic – is the idea that this is Cap’s coffin, possibly as the last shot of the movie?

The rest go from the mundane (a car light) to the magical (a reference to Thanos being arrested in the comic books). Take a look at a handful of the best of the rest.

But leave it to the superhero of spoiling everything, Mark Ruffalo, to have to the final say. He thinks it’s far too spoilery an image to put out on social media. He’s joking. We think. Oh, who am I kidding?  They’ve got us all in the palm of their hands, no matter what. Bring. On. The. Theories.

This could be the biggest clue yet about the movie's conclusion. Well, apart from the cast blabbing about the Avengers 4 ending, that is.

Bradley Russell

