Activision is investigating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone crashes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Season 6 update seems like it's causing the game to crash for a lot of players.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 update went live yesterday on all platforms, for both Modern Warfare and Warzone. With players reporting crashes on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, Activision announced yesterday that they were stepping in to investigate the cause of the crashes.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Stay tuned for updates.September 29, 2020

Over on Twitter, tons of players have been reporting hard crashes on Call of Duty throughout the last day. Plenty of players are reporting multiple crashes within the span of a few hours, where Modern Warfare/Warzone kicks them out of the game entirely, back to the main home screen of their platform.

Season 6 crashing on PS4. Happened for me twice in 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/6E30JFLxkaSeptember 29, 2020

It's even happened to Gamesradar's own staff too, with multiple people being affected by the crashes yesterday after the Season 6 update went live. There's been no further word from Activision on the crashes, but Infinity Ward's Twitter account states that while they're "still working on the issue," they do have a fix, and are hoping to deploy it at some point today, on September 30.

Season 6 for Call of Duty certainly packed in a ton of content. Outside of new operators Farah and Nikolai, there's Warzone subway metro stations, and a brand new Armored Royale mode in the vein of Mad Max to really shake things up. There's also a ton of Easter Eggs and puzzles for players to solve. If you're struggling to work the Firebrand Bruen subway Easter egg, we can help you there too.

If you're getting hit with some enigmatic error messages when playing Warzone or Modern Warfare, check out our Warzone error codes for a quick fix.