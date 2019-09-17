Activision explains how crossplay works in Call of Duty Modern Warfare

This Thursday brings crossplay to the Call of Duty franchise for the first time ever with the second open beta, and Activision is ready to get into the details. In a blog post, the publisher gives a comprehensive overview of how crossplay in Modern Warfare will work on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, hopefully answering any questions players have before the beta launches. Here are the big takeaways.

First and foremost, Activision says you'll be able to opt in and out of crossplay, allowing you to filter out players on other platforms if you prefer. However, players on all platforms will need to make a Call of Duty account to access Modern Warfare's multiplayer modes.

It was revealed a little earlier that crossplay would match players across different platforms by input type , meaning mouse-and-keyboard players would be paired with other M&K players, and likewise for controller users. Activision now says you can opt to join lobbies with mixed control schemes if you're not overly concerned with matches being precisely balanced.

Call of Duty Modern Warefare will support crossplay on all multiplayer modes, although Activision says they have "no plans" to bring crossplay to Ranked play or competitive tournaments.

You can join the Call of Duty Modern Warfare crossplay beta as early as 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST on Thursday, September 19. For Xbox One and PC players, the beta is restricted to those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare. All PS4 players will have access to the beta when it launches Thursday.