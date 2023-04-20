Acer announces the Predator Orion X, a new powerhouse gaming PC in a compact chassis

Acer has unveiled its latest line of Predator gaming laptops at a global press briefing today, as well as a new desktop gaming PC called the Orion X. Unlike previous Orion models, the Predator Orion X houses the latest flagship components in a much smaller form-factor, aiming to offer the trifecta of power, efficiency, and design.

The new desktop, which is bound to be in consideration as one of the best gaming PCs on its release, has a case unlike any we've seen from the brand before, with a removable magnetic front cover, headphone hook, and metal side plates to protect the beefy innards.

The Predator Orion X will be available in North America in September, starting at $2,999.99. In Europe, also in September, an Orion X will cost 2,499 Euros. While no UK price has been confirmed, this European price translates to £2,203.

Although no word has come just yet about lower-end configurations, Acer says the new gaming desktop can house up to the special edition 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS processor and up to a liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, custom-engineered to fit all this power in a small, portable chassis.

This processor features 24 cores, 32 threads, 150W TDP with the latest hybrid architecture, and can hit a record-setting 6Ghz for high-powered processor performance.

In the briefing, Acer added that this will be one of the smallest chassis worldwide to fit an RTX 4090, and its custom-engineered liquid-cooling module is necessary to do so.

Despite these extremely powerful innards, the case itself only weighs in at 9kg, making it one of the most compact cases since the Corsair One. It features specific "zones" for the various PC components, which will seemingly make modifying and upgrading parts later on all the easier. The Predator Orion X already comes with up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 RAM, two M.2 SSDs (up to 1 TB each), and an illuminated, hot-swap NVMe M.2 SSD drive bay for added capacity, similar to the hot-swap storage solutions of the Predator Orion 7000.

In terms of connectivity, the Orion X will feature frontal and rear ports. On the front, you'll find A USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, a Gen1 Type-A, Mic, and an audio jack. Meanwhile, the rear will have USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 USB-C, 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A1, and RJ45 ports.

The Orion X was just one of many Predator products revealed at today's briefing. Acer also announced a new 44.5-inch Ultra-wide monitor called the Acer Predator Nitro XZ452CU V.

This new display will have a 1500 curvature, a 32:9 1440p display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also has a VESA DisplayHDR 400 rating, and a slew of great connectivity and features for a monitor of that stature.

The Nitro X2452CU will be available in the US in Q4 of 2023, starting at $999.99

