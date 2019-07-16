A worthy deal: Marvel's Avengers is (somehow) only $49.95 on PS4 and Xbox One this Prime Day

Eyes left. This is a mighty deal that you simply don't want to miss out on. Square's Marvel's Avengers is $49.95 on PS4 and a cent cheaper at $49.94 on Xbox One. Let's be honest, despite all the amazing Amazon Prime Day game deals on offer, you didn't think you'd get $10 off a game that hasn't come out yet, did you? You're probably not going to get this cheaper on launch day, so now is a good a time as any to take the plunge.
Amazon is being a little quirky this year, however. Make sure you add to cart as normal - the discount will then be applied before you reach the checkout.
It makes sense to pre-order now, too. Of course, there's the $10 price drop, but you also get access to the Marvel's Avengers beta. Launching in May next year (though it arrives on PS4 before Xbox One - is that worth the extra cent?), the Avengers beta will see players get a first taste of what it's like to suit up alongside some of the most iconic superheroes ever.
If you missed out on the big Avengers E3 2019 reveal, you essentially missed out on what looks like a playable Avengers: Endgame. Earth's Mightiest Heroes have disbanded after a superhero incident gone very, very wrong (Cap is dead, for one thing) and they'll eventually have to re-connect and team-up to stave off a new evil. Along the way, you'll be able to get your hands on Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and more in a series of bombastic single-player missions.
