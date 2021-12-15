A Silent Hill remake would need a "rethink" says former director

Silent Hill director Keiichiro Toyama has commented on a potential remake of the original game.

Speaking to VGC in a new interview, the former Konami director said a Silent Hill remake would be "harder to remake than BioHazard (A.K.A. Resident Evil)," chiefly because the "gameplay concept is a little older." Additionally, Toyama believes that if you were to simply "polish up the graphics" of a Silent Hill remake, it wouldn't go down overly well with an audience.

"I think you’d have to rethink the concept to make it interesting to fans," Toyama continued. Of course, all this talk about a potential Silent Hill remake is purely hypothetical right now, as nothing has been announced by developer Konami, but that hasn't stopped reports claiming that multiple Silent Hill games are currently in the works.

Resident Evil has seen two high profile remakes over the last few years, as Resident Evil 2 and 3 have been fully remade from the ground up by Capcom. It's fair to say both titles have been a hit with audiences, as both long-time Resident Evil fans and newcomers alike have taken to the adventures of Leon and Claire, and Jill and Carlos in Raccoon City.

For his own part, Toyama's Bokeh Game Studio just unveiled their debut title last week at The Game Awards. Appropriately titled Slitterhead, the new horror venture from Toyama and several other former PlayStation Japan veterans features people's heads splitting open as they transform into demons in modern-day Japan.

