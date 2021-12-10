Silent Hill creator's new game is the unsettling Slitterhead

Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama has unveiled Slitterhead, a brand new horror venture.

Yesterday at The Game Awards 2021 in L.A., the Toyama-led Bokeh Game Studio debuted the first trailer for Slitterhead, which you can check out just below. The trailer looks suitably horrific for the pioneer of the Silent Hill series, as we see people's heads splitting open (yes, that title is very literal) and deformed bodies chasing hapless citizens of an unnamed city.

We are delighted to reveal a teaser trailer for our first game, “Slitterhead”.『野狗子: Slitterhead』（やくし）のティザートレーラーを公開しました。https://t.co/sd1Oiu0GAN#野狗子 #Yakushi #SlitterheadDecember 10, 2021 See more

The trailer looks absolutely mesmerizing for any fans of Toyama's prior work out there. It'll also do a lot for fans of the Siren series, as Slitterhead is being co-developed by Junya Okura, who previously headed up the horror series under PlayStation in Japan.

Additionally, the debut trailer for Slitterhead reveals that Akira Yamaoka will be scoring the first game from Bokeh Game Studio. This will actually be the first time Yamaoka and Toyama have collaborated on a game since the pair worked on the Silent Hill series at Konami all those years ago.

This is the first major news we've seen from Bokeh Game Studio since Toyama, Okura, and Kazunobu Sato all departed Sony just about a year ago in December 2020. Later that month, Toyama revealed Bokeh's debut game would feature action-horror elements, and was slated for a 2023 release on PC and modern consoles. Since then, we've only heard the odd comment from Toyama on the game's direction, but now we finally have a good look at Slitterhead, in all its horrifically glorious form.

