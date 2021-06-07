A Quiet Place spin-off scores 2023 release date

A Quiet Place Part 2 broke pandemic records when it hit theater, raking in $57 million in US theaters alone over the four-day weekend. In a quest for repeat business, Paramount has now dated ta Quiet Place spin-off for release March 31, 2023, as reported by Deadline.

Bear in mind, this isn't a straight-up threequel. It won't take place directly after the events of A Quiet Place 2, instead this spin-off movie set within the same cinematic world plans to follow a fresh story. Good news: it's based on an idea by A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place 2 director John Krasinski, who's stepping back to let Jeff Nichols write and direct.

Nichols past credits suggest he'd bring plenty to the Quiet Place universe. His noted works include the sublime 2011 pic Take Shelter, the coming-of-age yarn Mud, and the 2016 sci-fi tale Midnight Special.

It could be a while before we see a continuation of the Abbot family's tale. A Quiet Place 2's ending , like the first, wraps on a cliffhanger which certainly warrants a follow-up, yet it's unclear when we might revisit the original story. Director John Krasinski's got "a couple of great ideas" according to star Emily Blunt.

The man himself discussed with Collider how the early sparks of inspiration led him to the sequel, and how that same process could lay the groundwork for a bona fide threequel: "I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who's on the other end of those fires?' But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one."

We'll certainly keep you posted on any news surrounding A Quiet Place 3 or the spin-off. In the meantime, if you're looking for more big-screen scares, check out the rest of 2021’s movie release dates.