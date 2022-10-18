A Plague Tale: Requiem joins Xbox Game Pass today with Amnesia and Soma coming later this week

Xbox has revealed a number of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and they include A Plague Tale: Requiem, The Amnesia Collection, Soma, and more.

As detailed in a new Xbox blog post (opens in new tab), Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get to enjoy a plethora of spooky games this Halloween. First up we have the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem (available via Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X /S) which was just released today, October 18. In the sequel, Hugo and Amicia's adventure continues as the pair attempt to survive the black plague and all the rats that come with it.

Elsewhere throughout the month of October, we'll also be getting The Amnesia: Collection (Cloud/console/PC), Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud/console/PC), Phantom Abyss (Game Preview - Cloud/console/PC), and Soma (Cloud/console/PC) on October 20, shortly followed by Persona 5 Royal (Cloud/console/PC) on October 21.

A little later in the month, we can also look forward to the slightly less spooky Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC), Gunfire Reborn (Cloud/console/PC), and Signalis (Cloud/console/PC) on October 27.

here to clear up rumors that these games are coming soon.the rumors are truehttps://t.co/5iGcH7EhtL pic.twitter.com/yO3F4ejZloOctober 18, 2022 See more

Unfortunately, as new games get added, others get taken away. This month, players should start wrapping up what they're doing in Alan Wake: American Nightmare, Backbone, Bassmaster Fishing 2022, Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition, Project Wingman, Second Extinction, Sniper Elite 4, and The Forgotten City before they leave on October 31, 2022.

Finally, a number of DLC and game updates will also be available via Xbox Game Pass this month including the No Man’s Sky: Waypoint Update (available now), Sea of Thieves: The Herald of the Flame (available until October 27), The Sims 4: Get To Work Expansion Pack (available today), Minecraft Dungeons: Fauna Faire (available October 19), and the Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (available October 25) - also available to PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate members for no additional cost.